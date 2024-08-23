Multiple arrests made after two burglary reports in Porter Ranch neighborhood

Police took multiple people into custody following two burglaries in a Porter Ranch neighborhood.

PORTER RANCH, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police took multiple people into custody following two burglaries in a Porter Ranch neighborhood Thursday.

Police say several people fled in a Mercedes-Benz after a report of a burglary in process in the 11600 block of Viking Avenue. When officers arrived, there was a short chase and the suspects ended up crashing into a fence.

Two people were arrested and three others fled, police say.

The same suspects involved in the crime on Viking Avenue were linked to another burglary nearby, police say. In the other burglary, two more suspects were arrested.

Police say a man who led authorities on a chase on the 118 Freeway in Simi Valley may be linked to the burglaries. In that pursuit, the suspect pulled over and began texting and calling someone on the phone as multiple CHP officers had their guns drawn on him.

Eventually, officers took the suspect to the ground and placed him in handcuffs.