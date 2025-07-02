Multiple people sent to hospital after hazmat incident at Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall

DOWNEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Several people were rushed to the hospital Wednesday morning following a hazmat incident at Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall in Downey.

Crews with the Downey Fire Department responded to the scene shortly after 9 a.m. after receiving a medical call.

There were reports of multiple people suffering from unknown symptoms and were quickly taken out of the building.

It's unclear if any juveniles at the detention facility were impacted.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.