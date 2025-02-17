Musk's DOGE seeks access to IRS database housing Americans' tax information, sources tell ABC News

WASHINGTON -- Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency has requested access to an IRS data system that retains the personal tax information on millions of Americans, two sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

The system, known as the Integrated Data Retrieval System, or IDRS, is used by IRS employees to review tax information, issue notices to taxpayers and update taxpayer records.

Access to the data, which is tightly controlled within the agency, had not been granted as of this weekend, several sources told ABC News.

FILE - Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition in Washington, Monday, March 9, 2020. AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File

