Mysterious concrete barriers in Chatsworth preventing homeless people from parking overnight

CHATSWORTH, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Dozens of mysterious concrete barriers have been installed along a street in Chatsworth, blocking street parking. No one knows who placed them there, but people in the community believe it's an effort to prevent homeless people from parking overnight.

But some say this is not a sustainable solution.

The bright yellow and red concrete barriers perfectly spaced out along Nordhodd and Bahama Street in Chatsworth have one purpose: to keep the homeless from parking their cars and RVs there -- leaving them driving around trying to figure out where to park for the night legally.

"It's hard to tell because it's in Canoga Park but then Devonshire Division wants us to go towards West Valley Division but then West Valley Division wants to take us back over this way so we don't know where to go," said Tina Goldsmith, who is unhoused.

But who is behind these mysterious barriers?

Michael Hanna owns a business nearby and said he first noticed the barriers a few months ago. He said that before the concrete blocks appeared there were bumper-to-bumper mobile homes parked there, "people using the back of the buildings as trash cans and personal bathrooms... drug usage, prostitution."

Hanna believes things are a lot better with the barriers, but homeless advocates say this solution is not sustainable.

"I understand putting up barriers and not wanting people in certain places and trying to make sure that we're looking at the whole community, but then we need to bring everybody to the table... if they can't be there, where can they be?" said Ken Craft, founder and CEO of Hope The Mission.

ABC7 reached out to Councilmember John Lee. His office sent a statement saying their office is aware of this situation and that the barriers in question were not put up by the city. StreetsLA is investigating.