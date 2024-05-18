Car hits naked man who ran out into busy street in Ladera Heights

LADERA HEIGHTS, Calif (KABC) -- Stunning video shows a car on a busy Ladera Heights road strike a nude man after he ran out into traffic apparently during a mental-health crisis.

The video shows the man jump over a fence at his family's home and dart straight into the street, dodging one vehicle but then ending up flipping over the hood of a car.

Later video shows him stand up after the collision.

The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. Thursday on Slauson Avenue near Edgemar Avenue in Ladera Heights.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says the man's family called deputies to the home for assistance. It is believed the man was suffering from a mental-health crisis and had self-inflicted lacerations.

He was transported to a local hospital where he was described as being in stable condition.