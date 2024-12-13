Nancy Pelosi hospitalized during a congressional delegation in Europe, her office says

LUXEMBOURG -- Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi is recovering at a European hospital Friday after suffering some sort of injury, her office confirmed.

This happened while Pelosi, 84, was at an engagement in Luxembourg. She was there with a congressional delegation at an event to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge.

"Speaker Emerita Pelosi is currently receiving excellent treatment from doctors and medical professionals," a statement from Pelosi's spokesperson said. "She continues to work and regrets that she is unable to attend the remainder of the CODEL engagements to honor the courage of our servicemembers during one of the greatest acts of American heroism in our nation's history."

Her team says she is recovering well and is looking forward to returning home.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.