Infant in child services' custody after narcotics, gun found diaper bag in Hermosa Beach

HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- An infant was taken into custody of child services after police say they found a gun and narcotics in a diaper bag in Hermosa Beach.

Newly-released body camera video shows the moments police stopped a car with no plates. The male driver was for several outstanding warrants.

Police found the diaper bag in question while searching the car. Officers say there was a fully loaded gun and narcotics inside the bag.

A woman in the car was also arrested. She's facing several charges, including child endangerment.

Meanwhile, the 2-month-old baby was safely placed in the custody of the Department of Children Services.