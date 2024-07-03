4th of July tradition: Competitors weigh in ahead of Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest

Janice Yu has details ahead of the annual Fourth of July tradition on Coney Island.

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn -- The top-ranked eaters in the world weighed in ahead of Thursday's Super Bowl of professional eating: the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest.

Hundreds of hot dogs will be eaten and tens of thousands of people will gather at the Original Nathan's in Coney Island for the annual Fourth of July tradition.

The five men and 14 women competing weighed in at Hudson Yards on Wednesday.

This year's men's contest is wide open after perennial winner Joey Chestnut was banned from the competition after taking a partnership with a vegan protein company.

Chestnut won his 16th championship title at the 2023 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest downing 62 hot dogs. He set a world record by eating 76 at the event in 2021.

Miki Sudo, the nine-time women's champion, will be competing once again.

Contestants from Queens, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Czech Republic, Japan and Korea will also fight for the coveted Mustard Belt and bragging rights.

Watch the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest at noon on July 4 on ESPN 2.