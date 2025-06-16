'Nation of immigrants and a nation of laws': Obama speaks out about immigration

Former President Barack Obama took to social media on Sunday to address immigration as protests against President Donald Trump's overhaul of immigration and sweeping ICE raids continue to grip the nation.

Obama drew attention to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which was established in 2012 during his tenure.

"DACA was an example of how we can be a nation of immigrants and a nation of laws. And it's an example worth remembering today, when families with similar backgrounds who just want to live, work, and support their communities, are being demonized and treated as enemies," Obama said.

The immigration policy allows some children of immigrants brought to the U.S. to receive a renewable, two-year period of deferred action from deportation and be eligible for a work permit.

The program has since been subject to legal challenges and attempts to dismantle it by the Trump administration. It currently remains in effect for those who were already recipients.

The former president's comments about immigration come as protests in Los Angeles stretch into the eighth day, seeing both peaceful marches and clashes with police.

Obama called for America to fix its immigration system "while still recognizing our common humanity and treating each other with dignity and respect."

"In fact, it's the only way we ever will," Obama said.