Nat Geo's 'Endurance' film follows expedition to find historic ship

National Geographic has a look at their new film, "Endurance," which follows the quest to find a ship of the same name that sank into the icy waters of Antartica more than 100 years ago.

Nat Geo followed a team of documentarians and researchers as they headed to the South Pole to learn all they could about the ship that sank.

In a legendary feat of leadership and perseverance, polar explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton kept the 27 man crew alive for more than a year, despite the loss of their ship. Shackleton has been called the Indiana Jones of the deep.

"Endurance" tells the inspiring story of two landmark expeditions that take place more than a century apart, bound together by a shared grit and determination.

Watch the trailer in the video player above.

"Endurance" premieres on Nat Geo on Nov. 1 and streams on Hulu and Disney+ on Nov. 2.

