'Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time' revisits the deadly catastrophe ahead of the 20th anniversary

The Nat Geo docuseries revisits Hurricane Katrina with a clear-eyed perspective, 20 years after it struck New Orleans.

Ahead of the 20th anniversary of one of the deadliest natural disasters in U.S. history, National Geographic is releasing "Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time."

The five-part series documents "the fear, heroism and resilience of those who fought to survive the storm and its aftermath." With two decades of hindsight, it uncovers the chaos that engulfed New Orleans in moment-by-moment detail and offers a new perspective by correcting persistent false narratives.

"Grounded in gut-wrenching eyewitness testimony from survivors, first responders and officials, and brought to life with immersive archival footage, the series is an unparalleled, emotionally raw examination of the storm's personal, political and societal fallout," reads the synopsis.

The series comes from Oscar- and Emmy-winning producers at Lightbox and filmmaker Ryan Coogler and his production company, Proximity Media. It's directed by Oscar-nominated Traci A. Curry.

"Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time" premieres July 27 at 8/7c on Nat Geo with three back-to-back episodes, and all five episodes stream the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

EPISODE DESCRIPTIONS

"Episode 1: The Coming Storm"

Premieres July 27 at 8/7c and streams next day on Disney+ and Hulu

It's a typically vibrant New Orleans summer when Hurricane Katrina looms. Sitting in the bullseye of a Category 5, the city faces a reality check. With a delayed evacuation order, many are trapped and forced to brace for the storm's fury. Residents recount for the first time how they navigated the impending disaster, capturing the harrowing experience of preparing for "The Big One."

"Episode 2: Worst Case Scenario"

Premieres July 27 at 9/8c and streams next day on Disney+ and Hulu

After Hurricane Katrina passed, citizens soon discovered the levees breached, quickly flooding New Orleans like a bathtub. First responders and everyday citizens jumped in heroically to save locals; many residents were forced to flee their houses for dry land. As residents braved dangerous conditions to survive, ineptitude at all levels of government was exposed as the water rose.

"Episode 3: A Desperate Place"

Premieres July 27 at 10/9c and streams next day on Disney+ and Hulu

Three days into the flood, rescue operations continue around the clock. Thousands remain trapped, as the government struggles to coordinate a rescue effort. Inside the Superdome, stories of resilience and survival emerge above the sometimes-horrific conditions. Meanwhile, media coverage shifts to emphasize disorder, focusing on looting rather than the thousands still stranded.

"Episode 4: Shoot to Kill"

Premieres July 28 at 8/7c and streams same day on Disney+ and Hulu

In post-Katrina New Orleans, Gen. Honoré leads rescue efforts amid pressure to use force, while local heroes tirelessly save lives. Thousands remain stranded in their homes, the Superdome, the convention center, and along the interstate as evacuation efforts continue to fail. Tensions rise while violence erupts and militias target residents.

"Episode 5: Wake Up Call"

Premieres July 28 at 9/8c and streams same day on Disney+ and Hulu

New Orleans' resilient residents exit the city, forming part of the Katrina diaspora. As they navigate the uncertainty of how and when they might restore their lives, a plan for a new New Orleans takes shape. The future of the devastated city hangs in the balance as its residents struggle to return, rebuild and restart their lives even 20 years later.

