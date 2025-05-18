Nationwide protest against the Trump administration planned for next month

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A big protest is planned next month to upstage a massive military parade on President Trump's birthday.

The group behind the event, Refuse Facism, held rallies against the Trump administration in downtown Los Angeles and cities across the country Saturday.

Their rallying cry is "Trump must go now!" They say they're uniting Americans from diverse political backgrounds with the common goal of ousting Trump from office.

"Donald Trump is trashing the rule of law, he's disappearing immigrants, he's threatening to do the same without any due process (for) legal citizens. The other day on television he said he didn't know if he has to abide by the Constitution. This is an emergency. Not just for people in this country, but for all over the planet," said the group's Susara Taylor.

They're calling on others to join them for a nationwide protest called "No Kings Day" on June 14.

That's the same day the administration will hold a parade to mark the U.S. Army's 250th anniversary, featuring dozens of tanks, thousands of marching troops and military aircraft flying over Washington, D.C.

That happens to be the day the president turns 79 years old.