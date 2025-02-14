NBA All-Star Crossover at San Francisco Moscone Center lets fans get in on the action

SAN FRANCISCO -- Thousands will be making their way to San Francisco this weekend for the NBA All-Star Game.

One of the most popular events is the "NBA Crossover" where fans can shoot hoops and even dunk.

There is a massive setup at the Moscone Center that opens to the public Friday, Feb. 14 and goes through the weekend.

You'll know you've made it to the NBA Crossover at the Moscone Center when you get to the cable car. You'll see that right after you take the escalator down to the lower level.

Displays showing the Golden Gate Bridge and the fog certainly give you that San Francisco feel. It didn't take long for us to find some fancy looking basketball courts.

At the DoorDash court you can get your picture taken, or you can just shoot hoops. Something we also did at the Rhone store.

Organizers say there are at least 15 locations inside the convention center where you can dribble basketballs.

Yes, it's pretty much all basketball in celebration of the NBA All-Star Game. It costs $25 to get in for kids and $50 for adults, with one basketball challenge after the next.

"So we have our LED interactive floor space. We're showcasing the Airless Gen 1 release," said the clerk with Wilson.

That's a limited edition airless basketball with holes in it. Currently going for $2,500 a ball.

"It does have the holes but it bounces the exact same."

Our experience with the ball was a good one, although the grip on the airless ball is a bit different than a leather ball. It's also a bit harder to palm.

We had a chance to test the ball and shoot several shots, even dunk a couple.

A little winded and I was told, 'you're not allowed to dunk.'

But you are allowed to dunk at the AT &T setup.

And yes, I did it, even if the rim does appear to be a little kid's height.

"It's a little low though, that's the highest it goes?"

"Liability issues, man," said the clerk with AT &T.

A strong dunk with a long hang and it couldn't have been better.

I even got high fives from the crew, but I'm still not sure if is it as cool as this thing? A robotic hoop which is supposed to move around non-stop for two minutes.

It felt like a Terminator hoop but after less than a minute it suddenly stopped, guess you've got to get the kinks out before the crowds come.

There are also two regular size basketball courts at the NBA crossover so if you are coming out on this All-Star weekend, you'll want to get there early.

For more information on NBA Crossover, the NBA players who will be there, and the G-League happenings there, click here.