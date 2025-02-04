Neighbors chase down man who allegedly started brush fire in Chatsworth, video shows

CHATSWORTH, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A group of neighbors chased down a man they say started a fire in Chatsworth, and those moments were caught on video.

The incident unfolded along Woolsey Canyon Road Monday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

When deputies arrived, the group of neighbors had already detained the man and pinned him on the ground. They said they witnessed him lighting a brush fire near Knapp Ranch Road, and they followed him.

Dashcam footage captured the moments they chased him down.

Fire crews were able to put out the flames before it spread any further.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of arson and is set to appear in court later this week.