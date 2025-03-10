Neighbors rally to help Eastvale boy replace wheelchair-accessible van lost in house fire

EASTVALE, Calif. (KABC) -- A house fire in Eastvale last Monday turned explosive, leaving a family without their home -- and without a critical means of transportation.

Imelda Osorio wasn't home when the fire broke out, but a text from a neighbor sent her rushing back.

"A lot of smoke, a lot, a lot of smoke," she recalled.

After firefighters put out the flames and the smoke cleared, Osorio realized the fire had destroyed more than just her house. Her 14-year-old grandson, Sergio, lost his only way of getting around town.

"In the garage was the van that my grandson uses," she said. "He has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair because he can't move on his own."

The explosion, caught on a neighbor's doorbell camera, was the van's gas tank igniting during the fire. The blast and heat reduced the wheelchair-accessible vehicle to ashes.

Now, the family is struggling to replace the van, which they had purchased just a year ago. Their insurance won't cover the cost because it was a specialized, handicap-adapted vehicle.

"When the explosion happened, I said, 'The van, the van.' It is what matters most to me because I want to be able to take my grandson to his appointments," Osorio said.

Osorio, 67, is her grandson's primary caregiver, taking him to medical appointments while his mother works full time to support the family. Without the van, she can no longer transport him without extra help to lift him in and out of a car.

Neighbors have rallied around the family - one even started a GoFundMe campaign to help buy a new van.

"We are not accustomed to asking for help," said Osorio. "We are always working, earning a little, but we could support ourselves."

Now, she and her family are relying on the kindness of their community to help her grandson regain his independence.

If you want to donate, visit the GoFundMe page here.