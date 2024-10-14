All-new Beatles documentary by Martin Scorsese coming to Disney+

The doc will center around the Beatles' first trip to America

Martin Scorsese produced new documentary about The Beatles' first visit to America. "Beatles '64" will stream on Disney+ Nov. 29.

Fans of The Beatles, have we got news for you!

"Beatles '64" is coming to Disney+. It's a new documentary produced by Martin Scorsese and directed by David Tedeschi that focuses on The Fab Four's first visit to America.

John, Paul, George and Ringo landed in New York City on February 7, 1964 to make their debut performance on "The Ed Sullivan Show." Beatlemania landed along with them, as thousands of fans greeted the band at JFK Airport.

"Beatles '64" will feature never-before-seen footage of the band, the fans and rare footage of the live performances by The Beatles over the course of their trip to the U.S.

Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Olivia Harrison and Sean Ono Lennon are listed as producers along with Scorsese.

"Beatles '64" will stream on Disney+ November 29.