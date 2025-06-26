New bodycam footage shows moments leading up to fatal deputy shooting in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department released new body camera footage of a fatal shooting in Lancaster involving an alleged thief.

The shooting happened earlier this month on Meadowview Circle, after deputies spotted a man matching the description of the suspect given by the 911 caller.

Deputies attempted to engage with him but the bodycam video shows 31-year-old Eric Berrios refusing to comply with deputies' instructions and a violent struggle ensues.

One deputy is heard shouting "417," a call sign that a suspect is armed.

In the tussle, deputies said Berrios grabbed a "ghost gun" he had in his possession and fired it after a deputy Tased him several times. The video in slow motion shows the suspect pulling that firearm out and then pointing it at officers.

That's when deputies fired back, fatally striking Berrios.

One deputy was hit in the lower torso by a bullet and taken to the hospital, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Investigators recovered the 9mm firearm. Its grip was shot off by a deputy's round that was fired at Berrios.

Outraged community activists said witnesses at the scene said that he never fired a weapon.

"He never got up to shoot anybody. He didn't even get the chance to, he was handcuffed," said Alayna Senabre, who identified the man as her fiancé, Eric Berrios.

Investigators said Berrios was a convicted felon with a long criminal record.