New California bill sheds light on self-checkout safety for workers

Shoplifting and violence is increasing inside grocery stores as more workers are cut due to self-checkout. A new California bill wants to fix that.

Whether you love it or hate it, self-checkout is a popular option at stores across Los Angeles.

"It can be disorganized, but it can also be very helpful," said shopper Aaron Showalter.

"Rarely do I use it," said Sydelle Foreman. "I always have a few things that need to be weighed and I'd rather have them do it."

As self-checkout machines become more common, so are the concerns. Workers claim severe understaffing is on the rise and that self-checkouts make cashiers easier targets for theft and violence.

"A few days ago I had a customer that got violent. She pepper sprayed me but I got the chance to move away," said supermarket cashier Aurora Hernandez. "She wanted free stuff."

Hernandez says there's simply not enough cashiers to keep up with customers.

"Sometimes they scan things but want to take the rest of the stuff for free," said Hernandez. "We've seen that and we also see customers get mad and violent."

A new California bill is aiming to change that. SB 1446, the Retail Theft Prevention and Safe Staffing Act, would require safe staffing levels at grocery and drug stores, and better supervision at self-checkout machines.

"SB 1446 provides crucial protection to workers who are on the front lines against these acts of violence and anxiety," said state Senator Lola Smallwood-Cuevas.

But some aren't convinced it will solve the problem.

"We're going to have to have more people hired based on regulations, and it's going to increase the consumer's price because they're going to incur more costs," said shopper Ziv Cohen. "That's all that's going to happen."