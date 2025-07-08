New couples emerge on 'Bachelor in Paradise' premiere | 'Playing the Field' podcast

HUDSON SQUARE, Manhattan -- Warning: Spoilers below.

This week on "Playing the Field," Ryan Field and Jen Matarese get the inside scoop on season 10 of "Bachelor in Paradise." Gina Sirico was traveling, but will return next week.

Eyewitness News Entertainment Reporter Joelle Garguilo got a new interview with Jesse Palmer talking about this season's couplings and changes. Then, Ryan spoke with Wells Adams and Hannah Brown about their roles on the show and how they help the contestants.

After years of filming in Mexico, the show has relocated to a resort in Costa Rica. That meant that the cast got to sleep in hotel rooms with air conditioning.

Among the arrivals this week was Kyle, who no one really remembered from season 17, Katie's season of "The Bachelorette," and Dale, who was "Bachelorette" Clare Crawley's pick during season 16.

There were a few love triangles right off the bat, but in the end, the women handed out the roses:

Jess to Spencer

Bailey to Jeremy

Kat to Dale

Lexi to Justin

Zoe to Brian

Alexe to Jonathan

That meant that Sam, Kyle, Hakeem, and Ricky were all sent home.

Next week, it's a double episode! Monday, we'll continue with the younger cast as the men gain control in "Paradise," and then on Tuesday, the "Goldens" join in the fun.

