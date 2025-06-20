New 'El Monte Cares' program donates $100,000 to families impacted by immigration raids

The money will help with food for those who may be afraid to go out and buy groceries.

EL MONTE, Calif. (KABC) -- A new county program in El Monte was launched Friday to help those families afraid to leave their homes amid the ongoing immigration raids across Los Angeles County.

Supervisor Hilda L. Solis along with El Monte Mayor Pro Tem Marisol Cortez and members of the El Monte City Council partnered with the El Monte Business Alliance (EMBA) to launch El Monte Cares, a community initiative to support families across the San Gabriel Valley impacted by the recent raids.

Solis' office donated $100,000 to the El Monte Business Alliance to help those families with food. She said many have been afraid to leave their homes to buy groceries.

"This collective effort is to provide assistance, hopefully it will be in some form of monetary support, maybe help with the rent, maybe help with bills, but more importantly, food, baby items, and also assistance [ with ] legal aid," she said. "There will also be case workers here."

The hope is that other communities in the San Gabriel Valley will follow suit with their own version of El Monte Cares.