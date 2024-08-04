New Infiniti QX80 SUV offers latest tech, preview of brand's future

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Something we don't tend to see very often these days is hitting the road: an all-new vehicle from Infiniti.

"Certainly, this new QX80 is a momentous event for the brand, as they haven't had any new product in some time," said Ed Kim, the president and chief analyst of automotive forecasting firm AutoPacific.

That includes under the hood.

Fewer cylinders than the previous QX80, but the twin-turbo V6 beats the previous V8 in every measure possible. This is a big vehicle, but acceleration is plenty swift with 450 horsepower on tap. Prices for the new Infiniti start at $82,450 and climb to over $100,000 for the ultra-luxury Autograph trim.

It's been an interesting history for Infiniti, which goes back to when Japanese premium brands were first coming on strong.

Honda got the ball rolling in 1986, launching Acura.

Just a few years later, at almost the exact same time, Toyota brought out the upscale Lexus brand, and Nissan launched Infiniti in 1989 for the 1990 model year.

Infiniti saw great success in its first two decades with sporty sedans and coupes then later with SUVs. But there hasn't been a lot of fanfare in more recent years.

"The Infiniti brand has kind of suffered over the years from a lack of both clear focus as to what the brand is supposed to be, as well as a lack of investment in the product," said AutoPacific's Ed Kim.

And in that time, another player has come along: Genesis, launched in 2016 as a premium offshoot of Korean brand Hyundai.

"They've done a pretty good job of defining to the consumer what Genesis stands for, and that's something that Infiniti hasn't been doing as well as it should," noted Kim.

Genesis has developed a strong portfolio, including the electric GV60 SUV. Infiniti has electric plans too, in recent years showing concepts of EV models with a sleek look that offer a hint of Infiniti's future with regard to both styling, and how the vehicles are powered.

Like a lot of brands, Infiniti is looking at an electrified future, and that future should include things like hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and full battery-powered vehicles. But for right now, a lot of buyers still gravitate toward vehicles like this - full-size, three-row luxury SUVs.

The OX80's competitors include the Lexus LX600, Lincoln Navigator, Cadillac Escalade, GMC Yukon Denali, and Jeep Grand Wagoneer.

Of note, sales of the Grand Wagoneer, Jeep's high-end flagship, were up 43% for the first six months of the year compared to last year.

The big premium three-row models sell well, generate big profits for their makers and dealers, and serve as halo vehicles. A fresh design can only help this luxury brand, Infiniti.

"The new QX80 is very important at Infiniti, because this is sort of their first glimpse of what's to come," said Kim.