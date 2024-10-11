New leads in Marilyn Manson investigation make way into LA County DA race

"Game of Thrones" actress Esme Bianco is accusing George Gascón's office of dragging its feet on sexual abuse allegations against rock star Marilyn Manson, but now, it's becoming a hot button political issue.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón is reviewing new leads in the sex abuse investigation involving rock star Marilyn Manson.

The announcement was welcomed by "Game of Thrones" actress Esme Bianco, one of Manson's accusers.

She believes Gascón's decision only came when word got out that she was set to appear with Nathan Hochman, the Gascón's challenger in the race for district attorney.

"Not until he knew I would stand up and publicly demand answers while sharing a podium with his political opponent did he try to offer some explanation," said Bianco during a press conference on Thursday.

" [ He ] issues a press release so that you folks will know about what's going on in her case before even she does. Please," said Hochman. "If I ever do that, you can hold me accountable, because I will never treat victims in that way."

But in an interview with Eyewitness News, Gascón said it was interest from the media prior to Hochman's Thursday press conference that brought the update.

He said it would be highly inappropriate for him to reach out to the alleged victim directly while the investigation is ongoing.

"The trial team in this case is very concerned about having the elected, or quite frankly, people that are not directly involved in the case, talk about the investigation in this case," said Gascón. "It is important that we protect the integrity of investigations and the process and you know what, this never became an issue before, right? It's an issue now because obviously, we're in the middle of the political season, and I get it."

Gascón said prosecutors and his victim services unit have been in contact with Bianco and other victims who have accused Manson of wrongdoing.

In 2022, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department served search warrants and submitted their Manson case to Gascón's office.

"I presented to them hundreds of pieces of evidence, including photos of my body covered in bites, bruises, and knife founds," said Bianco. "Emails and text messages, threats to my immigration status. What I'm asking for is some answers as to why it is taking so long."

Gascón said he believes the recent information will help expedite the investigation.

Meanwhile, Manson has denied any wrongdoing. The final day of voting in the DA's race is Nov. 5.