New LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell faces challenge rebuilding officer ranks

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass may have ushered in the city's new police chief in a cheerful ceremony Thursday, but Jim McDonnell is facing some serious hurdles as he takes the helm of the police department.

One of the biggest obstacles McDonnell will have to overcome is the department's inability to bring in new police officers.

Earlier this year, the number of LAPD's sworn officers dipped below 8,800, its lowest number in decades. In 2018, when former police chief Michel Moore took the helm, the department had roughly 10,000 sworn officers.

This summer, the Los Angeles City Council approved a huge pay increase for police officers, hoping to boost recruitment. The starting salary for new recruits jumped from just over $74,000 a year to more than $86,000. By 2027 that number rises to $94,000 a year.

But even with those pay bumps, LAPD's funding is lagging.

For fiscal year 2025, the department's budget is $1.98 billion, which is more than 2019's $1.61 billion budget - but adjusted for inflation, that's actually about $140 million less than in 2019.

"Priority one is addressing crime, particularly violent and property crimes," McDonnell said in Thursday's ceremony. "We'll assemble specialized teams to tailor responses to meet the specific needs of our communities."

One bright spot for McDonnell: L.A.'s violent crime numbers have evened out over the past five years.

Homicides, robberies and rapes were down in 2023 from the average seen over the prior four years, while aggravated assaults were up slightly.

McDonnell promised to lean into community engagement as well as the latest technology to make L.A. safer.

"We will adopt the most effective, data-driven strategies to reduce crime and enhance public safety," he said.