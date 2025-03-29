Metro breaks ground on G Line project to improve travel times across the San Fernando Valley

SAN FERNANDO VALLEY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Metro is breaking ground on a major project aimed at improving public transportation across the San Fernando Valley,

The groundbreaking is for a new transit station in Van Nuys that will be part of the G Line. It's part of a nearly $670 million project that'll make waiting and ride times quicker in the region.

The new line will get commuters between Chatsworth and North Hollywood much quicker, and waiting for a bus will only take a few minutes.

"It will shave off 12 minutes from average end-to-end bus travel times, allowing for shorter bus headways so you'll see a new bus every 5 minutes," said Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath.

Most of the money to pay for the new station comes from Measure M, a sales tax increase approved by L.A. voters nearly 10 years ago.

The G Line will take over for the Orange Line that currently runs through the area. For now, buses have been diverted along the construction zone.

Faster ride times and shorter wait times for buses will be a game changer for people who rely on public transportation.

"This is a huge improvement. When we're on a bus, we don't want to see the cars going faster. We want to at least keep neck and neck with them. So this will give us an advantage on the bus. And it will really encourage more ridership. The more ridership, the better. Also, when Metro says buses will arrive every 5 minutes, that's incredible... makes us feel safer," said commuter Anne Marie.

The new station looks to better connect people from across the valley.

"I represent the western portion of the valley, Reseda, Winnetka, Tarzana, Woodland Hills and Canoga Park. This is our link. This is critical. This gets us over to the Red Line... this change here is game-changing," said L.A. Councilman Bob Blumenfield.

The G Line is scheduled to be completed by 2027, about a year before the Olympic Games come to L.A.