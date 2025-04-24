New push calls to delay REAL ID deadline

The deadline is quickly approaching for Americans to get a Real I-D for travel in the United States. However, there are new calls for another delay.

The deadline is quickly approaching for Americans to get a Real I-D for travel in the United States. However, there are new calls for another delay.

The deadline is quickly approaching for Americans to get a Real I-D for travel in the United States. However, there are new calls for another delay.

The deadline is quickly approaching for Americans to get a Real I-D for travel in the United States. However, there are new calls for another delay.

PHILADELPHIA -- The deadline is quickly approaching for Americans to get a Real ID for travel in the United States. However, there are new calls for another delay.

Lawmakers in Kentucky are urging the Department of Homeland Security to extend the May 7 deadline.

They wrote a letter to Secretary Kristi Noem, saying if the deadline is not pushed, "it will further strain already over-burdened regional offices and create unnecessary hardship."

Lawmakers in Maine went a step further, proposing a bill to opt out of Real ID.

The impending deadline has led to hours-long lines and limited appointments at DMV's, including in Philadelphia.

RELATED: Transportation officials warn travelers to get REAL ID before deadline if you plan to fly anywhere

Many people regret waiting until now to get the new ID.

"I didn't know if this was going to actually be a thing that was really going to be enforced at the time. It was very wishy washy," one person said.

"They kept pushing it back and pushing it back," another said.

Americans flying domestically will need either a Real ID or passport by May 7.

