New 'Single Riders' dating app made for adult Disney fans

A new app could help Disney lovers find their happily ever after.

A new app could help Disney lovers find their happily ever after.

A new app could help Disney lovers find their happily ever after.

A new app could help Disney lovers find their happily ever after.

A new app could help Disney lovers find their happily ever after.

The app is called "Single Riders" and it's designed for people who share a mutual passion for theme parks.

In a social media post, one of the founders of the app teased the concept and invited Disney fans to get involved.

The founder is known as @JoetheBeardedNerd on TikTok. He explained in a social media post that the idea came after he was stood up on a date.

"I did what any other Orlando local does and I went to Disney," he said in the video. "I realized we needed a Disney dating app."

The app is expected to have a romantic and friendship option.

Many are excited about the concept as "Disney adults" often visit theme parks by themselves.

"I go to the parks alone and it would be AWESOME to have a feature that shows if other singles are at the parks at the same time," Robyn McGurgan commented on the post.

Creators said they hope to release a beta version later this year.

