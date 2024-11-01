New 'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew' trailer released by Disney+

Jude Law's character helps a cast of kids on an adventure to find their way back home

We're getting an all-new, action-packed look at "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew." The series, starring Jude Law, premieres Dec. 3 on Disney+.

According to the official synopsis, the show follows "the journey of four kids who make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, then get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy. Finding their way home-and meeting unlikely allies and enemies-will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined."

It stars Jude Law, Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Kyriana Kratter, Robert Timothy Smith, Tunde Adebimpe, Kerry Condon and Nick Frost.

In the trailer, we hear one of the kids exclaim, "We're lost. Really lost."

As they're trying to figure out their next steps, Jude Law's character Jod offers to help get them home. But of course there are obstacles. Jod tells them, "A crew of murderous pirates is coming!"

Can they work together to get home to their very worried families? We'll all find out when "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" premieres December 3 on Disney+.

