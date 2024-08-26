New video shows driver sideswipe other car in West Hills hit-and-run crash

WEST HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department released new video in an effort to find the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash in West Hills.

The crash happened early in the morning on Aug. 3. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a white Acura sedan was traveling north on Topanga Canyon Boulevard near Parthenia Street when it sideswiped a BMW sedan.

The newly-released footage shows the BMW driver careening into a pole as a result. That person suffered severe injuries. The driver in the white Acura, meanwhile, fled the scene.

A reward of up to $25,000 is now being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.