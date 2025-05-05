Newborn baby boy found inside dumpster in Riverside, police say

Police said the newborn baby boy was found with his umbilical cord still attached after someone reported hearing a baby crying inside the dumpster.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- A newborn baby was found inside a dumpster in Riverside on Sunday, according to police.

Riverside police said the newborn baby boy was found with his umbilical cord still attached outside of an apartment complex on Jackson Street around 2:30 p.m. Officers were alerted after someone reported hearing a baby crying inside the dumpster.

The baby was breathing and crying and was taken to the hospital. Police said he's expected to be OK.

California has a safely surrendered baby law, or safe haven law, that allows parents to safely and anonymously surrender a baby up to 72 hours old to designated safe locations, such as hospitals or fire stations, without fear of prosecution.

There is a hospital on the same block as the apartment complex where the newborn was found.

Police did not release information on the mother's identity. The investigation is ongoing.