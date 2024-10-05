Newsom makes good on threats against Norwalk for its ban on homeless shelters

NORWALK (CNS) (CNS) -- Following through on earlier warnings, Gov. Gavin Newsom officially declared Norwalk to be in violation of state housing requirements, cutting off state funding Thursday to the city for housing and anti-homelessness projects.

The action follows the Norwalk City Council's imposition of a moratorium on building new homeless shelters.

The Norwalk City Council originally approved an ordinance in August putting a 45-day moratorium on the emergency shelters, single-room occupancy units, supportive housing and transitional housing. That prompted Newsom last month to warn the city that it was in violation of state law, and he urged the city to reverse direction.

The City Council, however, doubled down on its stance, voting to extend the moratorium for another 10 months.

Norwalk Mayor Margarita Rios and the City Council issued a statement last month saying the city has made strides in providing shelter for its homeless population.

"Gov. Newsom's threats of a lawsuit overlook Norwalk's long-standing and effective efforts to address homelessness," they said in the statement. "The city has made significant strides, including opening affordable housing for homeless veterans, supporting L.A. County's Homekey project, funding its own homelessness engagement teams, and being one of the few cities in L.A. County with a dedicated Social Services Department to assist people experiencing homelessness. Norwalk also hosted one of the largest Project Roomkey sites during the pandemic. Despite these efforts, Norwalk has received no Measure H funding, forcing the city to use its own resources to manage the fallout from abandoned state-mandated programs, which puts both residents' safety and the city's finances at risk. We urge Gov. Newsom to recognize Norwalk's proactive measures and provide direct resources to support its ongoing efforts."

Norwalk passed the ordinance citing the Housing Crisis Act. It allows cities and local governments to issue bans on housing facilities when there is "an imminent threat" to public health and safety. State officials rejected the contention that any threat exists.

Newsom on Thursday again warned that the state may pursue legal action against the city.

"After the state has provided cities and counties with unprecedented funding to address the homelessness crisis, it's beyond cruel that Norwalk would ban the building of shelters while people are living on the city's streets," Newsom said in a statement. "This crisis is urgent, and we can't afford to stand by as communities turn their backs on those in need. No more excuses -- every city, including Norwalk, must do its part and follow state housing laws."

According to Newson's office, the city of Norwalk has only issued permits for 175 housing units during the current "housing element cycle," which is only 3.5% of its assigned allocation of 5,034 units "required to ensure its community has enough housing."

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.