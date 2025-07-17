NLGJA‑LA Press Pride Prom hosts first-ever prom-themed benefit and awards showcase

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Hosted by NLGJA Los Angeles, The Association of LGBTQ Journalists brings together queer and trans journalists, media professionals, allies, and supporters from across Southern California to host its first-ever prom-themed benefit & awards show: Press Pride Prom.

The event aims to create a joyful, affirming celebration, giving many in the LGBTQ community that nostalgic prom experience they may have missed out on by not being able to attend as their authentic selves back in the day.

While celebrating the excellence of LGBTQ+ journalism, the event also works to raise funds to support NLGJA LA's mission of providing resources and advocacy for LGBTQ journalists, launching financial assistance programs and creating programming centered on the needs of queer and trans media professionals.

The evening will feature three inaugural awards recognizing excellence in LGBTQ journalism: the Troy Masters Legacy Award for Visionaries in Media, the Excellence in LGBTQ Reporting Newsroom Award, and the Queer Beat Award for Excellence in LGBTQ Reporting. Together, these honors celebrate journalists, newsrooms, and standout stories that demonstrate leadership, nuanced and intersectional coverage, and a commitment to fair and accurate reporting on LGBTQ+ issues.

The event will take place on July 26 from 6-9 pm at Grand Central Air Terminal (1310 Air Way, Glendale, CA 91201). Cost for entry is $55.

Click here to buy tickets!