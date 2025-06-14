Here's a list of 'No Kings Day' protest locations across SoCal

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- "No Kings Day" protests are set to be held in Southern California and throughout the country on Saturday to protest President Donald Trump's administration and to counterprogram the military parade in Washington, D.C., marking the U.S. Army's 250th birthday.
Here's a list of some of the protest locations across Southern California
La Palma Park
1151 N La Palma Pkwy
Anaheim, CA 92801
Time: 4 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Beverly Garden Park
9439 Santa Monica Blvd.
Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Time: 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.
42170 Big Bear Blvd in front of Von's parking lot
Big Bear Lake, CA 92315
Time: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Foothill and North Indian Hill boulevards
Claremont, CA 91711
Time: 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Rimpau Park
1156 E Ontario Ave.
Corona, CA 92881
Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Culver City Hall
9770 Culver Blvd.
Culver City, CA 90232
Time: 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Los Angeles City Hall
200 N Spring St.
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
El Segundo Sign
Main Street and East Imperial Avenue
El Segundo, CA 90245
Time: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Location: TBD
Time: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
613 E Broadway
Glendale, CA 91206
Time: 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.
Sunset Beach: PCH & Warner
17281 Pacific Coast Hwy
Huntington Beach, CA 92649
Time: 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Location and time: TBD
North Vermont Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Time: TBD
Huntington Beach Pier
325 Pacific Coast Hwy
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Time: 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.
Bixby Park Annex
Junipero Avenue and East Ocean Boulevard
Long Beach, CA 90803
Time: 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.
Malibu Library
23519 West Civic Center Way
Malibu, CA 90265
Time: 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.
Newport and Haun roads
Menifee, CA 92586
Time: 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.
10th Street West and Rancho Vista Boulevard
Palmdale, CA 93551
Time: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
860 E Colorado Blvd
Pasadena, CA 91101
Time: 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Lincoln and West Jefferson boulevards
Los Angeles, CA 90293
Time: 2 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Haven Ave and Civic Center Dr.
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
Time: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Downtown Riverside
Market Street between Mission Inn and University Avenue
Riverside, CA 92501
Time: 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Valencia Boulevard & McBean Parkway
Santa Clarita, CA 91355
Time: 10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Palisades Park
Ocean Avenue at Montana Avenue
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Time: 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
801 Pacific Coast Hwy
Seal Beach, CA 90740
Time: 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.
Location: TBD
Time: 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.
Torrance City Hall
3031 Torrance Blvd
Torrance, CA 90503
Time: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Ventura and Laurel Canyon boulevards
Studio City, CA 91604
Time: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Location: TBD
Time: 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Lakeview Canyon Rd/101 Freeway Overpass
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Time: TBD
101 S Topanga Canyon Blvd
Topanga, CA 90290
Time: 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Temecula Duck Pond
Rancho California and Ynez roads
Time: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Ventura County Government Center Hall of Justice
800 S Victoria Ave
Ventura, CA 93009
Time: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Bear Valley Park and Ride
Bear Valley and Amargosa Rd.
12068 Amargosa Rd.
Victorville, CA 92392
Time: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
West Hollywood Park
647 N San Vicente Blvd.
West Hollywood, CA 90069
Time: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Whittier City Hall
13230 Penn St.
Whittier, CA 90602
Time: 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.
For more locations, visit the No Kings protests website.
"'No Kings Day' is the largest single-day, peaceful protest in recent American history, made up of millions of normal, everyday Americans who are showing up in more than 2,000 communities around the country to say, 'we don't do kings in America,'" Ezra Levin, the co-executive director of progressive organizing group Indivisible, told ABC News on Thursday.
Indivisible and other organizations involved with the coalition coordinating the protests have said that the protests are meant to protest what they say is overreach by the Trump administration on immigration enforcement and deportations, civil rights and cuts to the federal government.
They've also pointed to how the military parade is being held on Trump's birthday. Trump has denied any connection between the parade's timing and his birthday, pointing to how June 14 is Flag Day.
The groups coordinating the protests originally announced the initiatives in early May, after reports of the upcoming military parade, but organizers have said that the protests against immigration enforcement in Los Angeles and the response from the federal government have driven much more interest to the events.
Asked on Thursday about his thoughts on the "No Kings" protests planned across the country for Saturday, Trump said he did not feel like a king.
"I don't feel like a king. I have to go through hell to get stuff approved," he said.
"A king would say, 'I'm not gonna get this'... he wouldn't have to call up Mike Johnson and Thune and say, 'Fellas, you got to pull this off' and after years we get it done. No, no, we're not a king, we're not a king at all," he added, referencing the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate Majority leader, respectively.
Trump, on Tuesday, had threatened to use "heavy force" against "any" protesters at the military parade in the nation's capital; White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt later said that "of course" the president supports peaceful protestors. Organizers of the No Kings protests have continuously emphasized they are not planning protests in Washington.
Organizers have emphasized that the protests should remain peaceful and nonviolent, pointing to various trainings they've held this week about safety and deescalation.
Levin said there were some concerns about outside agitators trying to disrupt protests, but he said people shouldn't feel "as if we're going into battle. That's not what this is about. This is peaceful protest. People are going to have funny signs, people are going to be dancing, people are going to be chanting, people are going to be expressing their First Amendment rights."
At least two states, Texas and Missouri, have said they are calling up the National Guard in their states as a precaution against the potential for any violence at protests on Saturday. The governors of both states affirmed that peaceful protests are legal.
The events on Saturday are not meant to be the be-all end-all of the groups' efforts to protest the Trump administration, Levin said.
"I think sometimes folks think a protest has to be everything. It's got to solve all your problems ... We need persistent, peaceful, people-powered organizing them on the ground in blue states, red states and purple states that allow people to push back against the escalating overreach from this administration," Levin said.
ABC News' Hannah Demissie, Lalee Ibssa and Kelsey Walsh contributed to this report.