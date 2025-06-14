Here's a list of 'No Kings Day' protest locations across SoCal

Millions are expected to protest in what organizers predict will be the strongest display of opposition to Trump's administration January.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- "No Kings Day" protests are set to be held in Southern California and throughout the country on Saturday to protest President Donald Trump's administration and to counterprogram the military parade in Washington, D.C., marking the U.S. Army's 250th birthday.

Here's a list of some of the protest locations across Southern California

Anaheim

La Palma Park

1151 N La Palma Pkwy

Anaheim, CA 92801

Time: 4 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Beverly Hills

Beverly Garden Park

9439 Santa Monica Blvd.

Beverly Hills, CA 90210

Time: 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Big Bear Lake

42170 Big Bear Blvd in front of Von's parking lot

Big Bear Lake, CA 92315

Time: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Claremont

Foothill and North Indian Hill boulevards

Claremont, CA 91711

Time: 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Corona

Rimpau Park

1156 E Ontario Ave.

Corona, CA 92881

Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Culver City

Culver City Hall

9770 Culver Blvd.

Culver City, CA 90232

Time: 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Downtown Los Angeles

Los Angeles City Hall

200 N Spring St.

Los Angeles, CA 90012

Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

El Segundo

El Segundo Sign

Main Street and East Imperial Avenue

El Segundo, CA 90245

Time: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Fontana

Location: TBD

Time: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Glendale / Northeast L.A.

Glendale City Hall

613 E Broadway

Glendale, CA 91206

Time: 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Huntington Beach/Sunset Beach

Sunset Beach: PCH & Warner

17281 Pacific Coast Hwy

Huntington Beach, CA 92649

Time: 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Historic Filipinotown

Location and time: TBD

Hollywood

North Vermont Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 90027

Time: TBD

Huntington Beach

Huntington Beach Pier

325 Pacific Coast Hwy

Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Time: 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Long Beach

Bixby Park Annex

Junipero Avenue and East Ocean Boulevard

Long Beach, CA 90803

Time: 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Malibu

Malibu Library

23519 West Civic Center Way

Malibu, CA 90265

Time: 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.

Menifee

Newport and Haun roads

Menifee, CA 92586

Time: 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Palmdale

10th Street West and Rancho Vista Boulevard

Palmdale, CA 93551

Time: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Pasadena

860 E Colorado Blvd

Pasadena, CA 91101

Time: 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Playa Vista

Lincoln and West Jefferson boulevards

Los Angeles, CA 90293

Time: 2 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga

Haven Ave and Civic Center Dr.

Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730

Time: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Riverside

Downtown Riverside

Market Street between Mission Inn and University Avenue

Riverside, CA 92501

Time: 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Santa Clarita

Valencia Boulevard & McBean Parkway

Santa Clarita, CA 91355

Time: 10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Santa Monica

Palisades Park

Ocean Avenue at Montana Avenue

Santa Monica, CA 90401

Time: 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Seal Beach

801 Pacific Coast Hwy

Seal Beach, CA 90740

Time: 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Simi Valley

Location: TBD

Time: 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

South Bay/Torrance

Torrance City Hall

3031 Torrance Blvd

Torrance, CA 90503

Time: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Studio City

Ventura and Laurel Canyon boulevards

Studio City, CA 91604

Time: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Thousand Oaks

Location: TBD

Time: 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Thousand Oaks (Fwy Overpass)

Lakeview Canyon Rd/101 Freeway Overpass

Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

Time: TBD

Topanga Canyon

101 S Topanga Canyon Blvd

Topanga, CA 90290

Time: 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Torrance

Torrance City Hall

3031 Torrance Blvd.

Time: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Temecula

Temecula Duck Pond

Rancho California and Ynez roads

Time: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Ventura

Ventura County Government Center Hall of Justice

800 S Victoria Ave

Ventura, CA 93009

Time: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Victorville

Bear Valley Park and Ride

Bear Valley and Amargosa Rd.

12068 Amargosa Rd.

Victorville, CA 92392

Time: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

West Hollywood

West Hollywood Park

647 N San Vicente Blvd.

West Hollywood, CA 90069

Time: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Whittier

Whittier City Hall

13230 Penn St.

Whittier, CA 90602

Time: 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.

For more locations, visit the No Kings protests website.

What is the idea behind "No Kings Day"?

"'No Kings Day' is the largest single-day, peaceful protest in recent American history, made up of millions of normal, everyday Americans who are showing up in more than 2,000 communities around the country to say, 'we don't do kings in America,'" Ezra Levin, the co-executive director of progressive organizing group Indivisible, told ABC News on Thursday.

Indivisible and other organizations involved with the coalition coordinating the protests have said that the protests are meant to protest what they say is overreach by the Trump administration on immigration enforcement and deportations, civil rights and cuts to the federal government.

They've also pointed to how the military parade is being held on Trump's birthday. Trump has denied any connection between the parade's timing and his birthday, pointing to how June 14 is Flag Day.

The groups coordinating the protests originally announced the initiatives in early May, after reports of the upcoming military parade, but organizers have said that the protests against immigration enforcement in Los Angeles and the response from the federal government have driven much more interest to the events.

What has Trump said about the protests?

Asked on Thursday about his thoughts on the "No Kings" protests planned across the country for Saturday, Trump said he did not feel like a king.

"I don't feel like a king. I have to go through hell to get stuff approved," he said.

"A king would say, 'I'm not gonna get this'... he wouldn't have to call up Mike Johnson and Thune and say, 'Fellas, you got to pull this off' and after years we get it done. No, no, we're not a king, we're not a king at all," he added, referencing the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate Majority leader, respectively.

Trump, on Tuesday, had threatened to use "heavy force" against "any" protesters at the military parade in the nation's capital; White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt later said that "of course" the president supports peaceful protestors. Organizers of the No Kings protests have continuously emphasized they are not planning protests in Washington.

Are there safety concerns surrounding the protests?

Organizers have emphasized that the protests should remain peaceful and nonviolent, pointing to various trainings they've held this week about safety and deescalation.

Levin said there were some concerns about outside agitators trying to disrupt protests, but he said people shouldn't feel "as if we're going into battle. That's not what this is about. This is peaceful protest. People are going to have funny signs, people are going to be dancing, people are going to be chanting, people are going to be expressing their First Amendment rights."

At least two states, Texas and Missouri, have said they are calling up the National Guard in their states as a precaution against the potential for any violence at protests on Saturday. The governors of both states affirmed that peaceful protests are legal.

What comes next?

The events on Saturday are not meant to be the be-all end-all of the groups' efforts to protest the Trump administration, Levin said.

"I think sometimes folks think a protest has to be everything. It's got to solve all your problems ... We need persistent, peaceful, people-powered organizing them on the ground in blue states, red states and purple states that allow people to push back against the escalating overreach from this administration," Levin said.

ABC News' Hannah Demissie, Lalee Ibssa and Kelsey Walsh contributed to this report.