No need to feel 'blue' at the movies! The 'Smurfs' return for new family adventure

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- While "Superman" is expected to continue its high-flying box office dominance this weekend. But John Goodman and Nick Offerman join the mix, playing "blue" brothers in their latest movie.

Not Blues Brothers. Just blue.

John voices Papa and Nick plays his brother, Ken. Their last name, you may have guessed, is Smurf.

In "Smurfs," we find Papa taken away by evil wizards. To save him, Smurfette, voiced by Rihanna, leads the Smurfs on a mission that takes them to our world.

John Goodman appreciates being part of a film where kids will be enjoying the story they're telling.

"You want to please them," said Goodman. "You don't want to lie to kids too often--at all--because they usually know it or they can sense it. They smell fear like a terrier. But, yeah, there's a certain cleanliness to it. By that, I mean, straightforwardness. It makes you feel good when kids love stuff."

Offerman agrees with is "brotherly" co-star. "Whether you're making a meal or a cartoon movie, if it's going to appeal to everybody at the table, that takes a very rarefied talent and I love to be of service to that kind of writing."

I told the guys I found "Smurfs" was hipper than I expected.

"Oh, great. Yeah. It's a new way to tell an old story," said Goodman.

But Offerman countered with a laugh, "I'm sorry. What about a Goodman/Offerman joint did you not think was going to be hip?"

"Smurfs' is in theaters now.