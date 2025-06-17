Bill introduced by California lawmakers would prohibit law enforcement from covering their faces

It's called the "No Secret Police Act," and if passed, the bill would prohibit officers operating in California from concealing their identities by covering their faces.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A uniform, name tag, and badge number are typically meant to signal authority and accountability in law enforcement. But, recent immigration raids involving agents in plain clothes, face coverings, and no visible identification have sparked concern among immigrant communities and state lawmakers.

"Law enforcement officers are public servants, and people should be able to see their faces, see who they are, know who they are," said state Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco. "Otherwise, there is no transparency and no accountability."

Wiener and Assembly Public Safety Committee Chair Jesse Arreguín, D-Oakland, are backing legislation called the "No Secret Police Act." The bill would prohibit officers operating in California from concealing their identities by covering their faces.

"What we have been seeing in the last few weeks are law enforcement -- some local, some federal -- who are wearing masks to completely hide their faces while they are carrying out deportation and other enforcement activities," Arreguín said.

The legislation would require clear identification through uniforms, name tags, or badge numbers. It would also apply to officers contracted from outside jurisdictions. However, exceptions would be made for SWAT teams, officers wearing wildfire protection gear, and those using medical-grade face masks.

"We don't need law enforcement officers who are covering their faces, who are not identifying themselves, who are jumping out of unmarked vehicles and grabbing residents of this state," Wiener said.

However, the bill faces pushback.

"Legally, can they do that? Maybe with state, city, and county officers, but their legislation won't trump federal laws and policies," said Bruce Thomas, a retired sheriff's deputy and law enforcement expert.

Thomas also warned that the law could endanger officers in the digital age.

"With the advent of social media, there are certain bad actor groups that will target law enforcement and even public officials to identify them online and threaten their loved ones," he said.

If passed, officers who violate the law could face misdemeanor charges. Lawmakers say they plan to continue working with law enforcement agencies to balance officer safety with public accountability.