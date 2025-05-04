LA deputies searching for missing 14-year-old boy last seen in Montrose

MONTROSE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Deputies are looking for a missing 14-year-old boy who was last seen in Montrose on Friday.

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department said Noah Joseph was last seen around 3 p.m. in the 2200 block of Del Mar Road near Montrose Avenue.

You may have gotten an alert about his disappearance on your phone.

His family says the teen suffers from depression, has a history of seizures, and requires daily medication.

LASD said Noah was last seen wearing a green and white striped sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Noah is 5'6", 190 lbs, with black hair, brown eyes, and glasses.

Anyone with information on Noah's whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 or contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Crescenta Valley Station Detective Ponce or the on-duty Watch Commander at (818) 248-3464.