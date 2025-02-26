Nonprofit Community Market in OC aims to give families experiencing food insecurity dignity

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- The transformation of a pantry into a Community Market at Families Forward gives hundreds of families a choice when picking up food from the nonprofit while allowing volunteers to intervene in hopes of helping decrease homelessness in Orange County.

Keith Bachoo, a local grandfather, gathered groceries at the Irvine market on Tuesday to feed his grandchildren. He says he's working to adopt them all.

"This is for Rayland, the 14-year-old one, she likes to make nachos," Bachoo said.

Bachoo is a cancer survivor, left partially blind after a work accident. He told Eyewitness News that the only income for him, his wife and their five grandchildren came from social security.

He said for them, working was a challenge, but with rent at nearly $3,000 a month for a two-bedroom apartment, he was looking for part-time employment.

"Looking for another part-time job because being disabled senior citizen, there's a limit as to how much I can move and my wife has to be fully occupied with taking care of our little autistic grandbaby," Bachoo said.

When it came to food, the family relied on Families Forward. The nonprofit celebrated the grand opening this month of its Community Market. It was a transformation of its pantry to what looks and feels like grocery shopping.

Instead of getting a full bag, families have the dignity of making choices and help reduce food waste by leaving what they don't want.

No one is turned away. The only request is for people to show ID.

"You could actually pick and choose what you want and the greatest, most beneficial fact about this thing, is the people here make you feel special," Bachoo said.

Families Forward CEO Madelynn Hirniese said that was one of the main goals for the nonprofit's volunteers at the market is to build relationships with families and to intervene before they struggle with homelessness.

"We can start to then uncover...what else is going on," Hirniese said. "Do we need career resources? Do we need housing affordability resources?"

Hirniese said food insecurity was a growing problem.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, in L.A. and Orange counties, the cost of all groceries went up just more than 2% this January when compared to the same time period in 2024. The only drop was seen in cereals and baked goods.

Week after week, Bachoo can bring home nutritious proteins and produce, regardless of the price, because it's free.

This week, Bachoo celebrated four years of being cancer-free. The market has served nearly 800 families since its soft opening in January.