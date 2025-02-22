Robbery suspects get married in Las Vegas in middle of crime spree across SoCal, authorities say

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An attempted armed robbery at USA Donuts in Downey on Valentine's Day last year led to the arrests of three suspects, including a newlywed couple.

A federal grand jury has charged Antonio Bland, Ronnie Tucker and Abigail Luckey with Hobbs Act robbery.

The California Department of Justice believes the trio is behind a two-week crime spree in Los Angeles and Orange counties.

Between Jan. 29 and Feb. 14, 2024, the three allegedly robbed a total of 12 businesses across Southern California.

Surveillance cameras captured the late-night armed robberies at nine 7-Eleven convenience stores, two doughnut shops and a smoke shop.

The first one took place at Smokey Smoke Shop in Tustin.

The masked suspects entered the store, stole cash and vapes while one person acted as the getaway driver.

Prosecutors said in the middle of their crime spree, Bland and Luckey drove to Las Vegas on Feb. 6 and got married before returning to Southern California to commit their next robberies on Feb. 8.

The suspects were caught after attempting to rob USA Donuts.

An employee fired at the suspects after they jumped the counter.

No one was hurt, but police witnessed the attempted robbery and pulled over the car they were in.

The newlyweds and Tucker were arrested.

"Members of the community should not have to think about being subjected to violence when they walk into a convenience store or business. The defendants' pattern of violent conduct described in the indictment put innocent lives at risk," said Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph McNally. "Violent crime is a top priority for the US Attorney's Office, and we are grateful for the teamwork of federal law enforcement and our local police departments to bring charges against these defendants."

Bland and Tucker face additional charges for brandishing a firearm during a crime. Also, Bland is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

All three are expected in court in May. If convicted on the robbery charges they face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.