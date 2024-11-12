Most northbound lanes of 110 Freeway shut down after deadly crash in downtown LA

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- All but one lane of the northbound 110 Freeway were shut down in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday morning due to a crash that left one person dead.

The crash was reported at 3rd Street around 5 a.m. According to the California Highway Patrol, a car stalled and blacked out in the middle of the freeway when it was struck by other vehicles.

AIR7 was over the scene where there was an extensive backup for morning commuters.

It's unclear when northbound lanes would reopen.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

