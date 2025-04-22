OC students take part in 'K-Pop" competition

Students in Fullerton take part in a new lively competition, "K-Pop Battle of the Bands." The competition was about more than just music and dancing... the focus was also on Korean culture.

FULLERTON (KABC) -- Students in Fullerton are taking part in a new lively competition, "K-Pop Battle of the Bands." The competition was about more than just music.

"I was a dancer before, but I have never done any singing lessons, so this opportunity gave me a lot of chances to learn how to sing more and I got more dancing experience," said Jayleen Vega.

120 students auditioned, and then five teams of five students from area middle schools competed. The program has a few goals in mind.

"One, learn about Korean culture and history and art and to grow their performing art skills and dancing vocals," said Phil Ling, Director of Education, Fullerton School District. "Also to compete and build a community with schools and artists."

In the end, Parks Junior High was the big winner.

