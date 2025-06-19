OC's Little Saigon community leaders demand end to ICE raids, call out Congressman Derek Tran

LITTLE SAIGON, Calif. (KABC) -- Community members in Orange County are pushing back against ongoing immigration and customs enforcement.

In Little Saigon, the largest Vietnamese community outside of Vietnam, community members demand an end to ICE raids and ask for all residents to stand in solidarity.

"Whether you're Vietnamese, Latino, wherever you're from, this impacts all of us," said Santa Ana councilmember Thai Viet Phan, whose ward encompasses part of Little Saigon.

The group, led by the organization VietRISE, specifically calls out one of its elected representatives for not doing enough to protect immigrants in the community.

"Derek Tran, you are the definition of a disappointing elected official. You campaigned on a beautiful, powerful story of refugee resilience, but you've used that power that you built off of our communities to harm immigrant communities today," Tracy La, executive director of VietRISE said.

Congressman Derek Tran was elected last year. Earlier this month, he voted for a resolution that expressed gratitude to law enforcement, including ICE, for protecting the U.S. following the anti-Semitic terrorist attack in Colorado in June.

"So instead of standing with those most impacted by detention and deportation, instead of standing with those who are fighting for families to stay together, Tran chooses to align himself with these anti-immigrant policies and stances," said VietRISE community organizer Dwight Ha.

On Saturday, Rep. Tran condemned the ICE raids that target people who are not violent criminals.

"Right now, I am terrified and ashamed by this administration's definition of what it means to be American," Tran said. "What ICE is doing right now is not making us safer. Living in fear does not make us safer."

However, VietRISE wants to see more from the politicians who represent them.

"We're calling Derek Tran, do the right thing, apologize, do better, and ICE out of Little Saigon," said Carlos Perea with Harbor Institute for Immigrant & Economic Justice.

Tran said he supports everyone's right to peacefully protest.

VietRISE plans to start community patrols on Thursday morning in areas where day laborers may hang out to warn them about potential ICE activity in the area.