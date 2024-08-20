Orange County Fire Authority adds two new S-70 Firehawks to firefighting fleet

Fire officials said the new Firehawk helicopters will allow for a quicker response time.

The Orange County Fire Authority has bolstered its firefighting fleet with the addition of two new S-70 Firehawk helicopters, replacing the outdated 1966 UH-1H "Super Huey" helicopters.

The Orange County Fire Authority has bolstered its firefighting fleet with the addition of two new S-70 Firehawk helicopters, replacing the outdated 1966 UH-1H "Super Huey" helicopters.

The Orange County Fire Authority has bolstered its firefighting fleet with the addition of two new S-70 Firehawk helicopters, replacing the outdated 1966 UH-1H "Super Huey" helicopters.

The Orange County Fire Authority has bolstered its firefighting fleet with the addition of two new S-70 Firehawk helicopters, replacing the outdated 1966 UH-1H "Super Huey" helicopters.

SILVERADO, Calif. (KABC) -- The Orange County Fire Authority has taken a significant step forward in its firefighting capabilities by introducing two new S-70 Firehawks to its fleet.

The Santiago Fire in 2007 and the Silverado Fire and Bond Fire, both in 2020, scorched a combined 40,000 acres. Fire officials said the new Firehawk helicopters will allow for a quicker response time.

"With their advanced snorkel system, the Firehawks hover fill 1000 gallons in 60 seconds which is nearly 200% faster than our Bell 412s," said OCFA Fire Chief Brian Fennessy.

The OCFA Board of Directors said the aircraft will enhance day and night aerial fire suppression. These new aircraft will replace the two 1966 UH-1H "Super Huey" helicopters that were grounded in 2020 due to escalating repair costs.

"My fellow board of directors with whom I've spent many hours over the last three years reading Firehawk staff reports, discussing Firehawk presentations and engaging in the discourse that ultimately led to the approval of our purchase of these game-changing aircraft," said OCFA Board of Director and Operations Committee Chair, Joe Kalmick.

The two Firehawks will join OCFA's existing pair of Bell 412EP helicopters, giving the agency a total of four operational helicopters for the first time in four years.

"The key to our state-wide fire service goal of keeping 95% of wildfires 10 acres or less is reliant upon speed and force on initial attack. And these Firehawks are the greatest weapon ever built to ever achieve that," Fennessy said.