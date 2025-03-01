OCFA firefighters among hundreds helping research health effects of Eaton and Palisades fires

CYPRESS, Calif. (KABC) -- A fire captain with the Orange County Fire Authority who survived cancer has teamed up with the University of Arizona and other partners to research the effects of exposure to carcinogens and other toxins to firefighters during the Eaton and Palisades fires.

As a captain with the OCFA, it's Derek Biering's job to ensure the safety of his crew. Today, he's well aware of the dangers firefighters face beyond what's in plain sight.

Lung cancer shocked him in 2020. Part of his right lobes were surgically removed.

"Never imagined that was gonna happen at this age, you know, I figured maybe in my retirement years," Biering said.

Instead, it happened when Capt. Biering was 45, with a nine-year-old son.

Though he was unable to pinpoint the cause, he knew he wasn't a smoker and had his suspicions.

"At that point, I had 25 years of exposures in the fire service and things were a lot different, you know, when I started off," Biering said.

Back in the day, Biering got one set of turnouts.

"You know, we got this bad stuff and we would wash it off with a garden hose," Biering explained.

Carcinogens stayed in the fibers.

Since then, new policies have been implemented to help keep carcinogens and other toxins out of firehouses. These days, for example, turnouts are professionally washed.

"Part of the culture change we've made is to implement new policies and one of the things is having this 'Clean Zone,' so we have these signs here that are reminders, you know, that just don't bring your dirty stuff in here," Capt. Biering said as he pointed to the paper reminder posted on the door to his station's living quarters.

While out fighting wildfires, a controlled environment is nearly impossible.

Though a firefighter may have a breathing mask, known as a self-contained breathing apparatus or SCBA, tanks can't hold enough air for the long hours demanded on fires like what we saw with the Eaton and Palisades.

Capt. Biering teamed up with the University of Arizona and other partners for a 30-year, high-risk study aiming to track how exposure during wildland and urban interface, or WUI, fires increases the risk of cancer and other diseases.

Professor Jeff Burgess with the University of Arizona Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health is leading the research based of questions and suggestions made firefighters.

Testing of urine and blood samples is underway for hundreds of firefighters from across the nation-85 are with the OCFA.

"We know that a WUI fire has additional toxicity beyond just the regular day by day fires that the OCFA firefighters fight. We are concerned that the urban conflagration up in the LA area may result in even higher exposures and worse effects. So it has the potential to be similar, or different, but perhaps just as severe as the World Trade Center 9-11 exposures," Burgess said.

Just this past January, Capt. Biering celebrated five years cancer free and he continues using his experience to help bring awareness.

"I'm very blessed to be able to come back to work. I want to become more educated for myself and be able to educate other people" Capt. Biering said.

Lab results from the samples taken immediately after the Eaton and Palisades fires testing for acute exposure to heavy metals and carcinogens were expected in March or early April.