Off-duty LAPD officer arrested for alleged assault with a deadly weapon in Westchester

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- An off-duty LAPD officer has been arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, police said Wednesday.

Officers were sent to the 8600 block of Belford Avenue on Tuesday after a community member generated a radio call, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officer Richard Podkowski, who has been with the department since 2018 and is assigned to the West Bureau, was arrested, police said. He was placed on administrative leave, and was out of custody.

The LAPD's Internal Affairs Division initiated an immediate administrative investigation, which was being conducted simultaneously with the criminal case.