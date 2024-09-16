Off-duty officer involved in shooting after road rage incident at Murrieta shopping center

MURRIETA, Calif. (KABC) -- An off-duty officer was involved in a shooting following some sort of road rage incident at a shopping center in Murrieta.

The incident happened Monday morning along Murrieta Hot Springs Road. AIR7 was over the parking lot of the shopping center where there was an active investigation underway.

Details about the situation were still developing, but Chief of Police Anthony Conrad confirmed that it stemmed from a road rage incident.

However, the police chief added that it doesn't appear the officer was involved in the road rage aspect and simply came across the situation as it unfolded.

At least one person who was shot was said to be in critical condition. It's unclear if that person was shot by the off-duty officer or someone else.

A multi-agency investigation is underway.

The public was urged to avoid the area around Murrieta Hot Springs between Margarita Road and School House Way.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

