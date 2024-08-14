Officer crashes into light pole in South LA during chase involving stolen vehicle

The chase continued near Exposition and Obama boulevards, where the officer slammed into a light pole, losing at least one tire.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Los Angeles police officer crashed into a light pole in the Jefferson Park area during a chase Tuesday involving a reported stolen vehicle.

Officers with LAPD's Wilshire Division began chasing the suspect, who was seen driving a silver Chevrolet Corvette, around 7 p.m.

Footage from AIR7 showed at least five officers on the scene and several paramedics. It's unclear if the officer was seriously injured but an ambulance was requested.

The chase suspect reportedly kept driving and police terminated the pursuit shortly after.