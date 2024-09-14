Olympic and Paralympics flags displayed at LA City Hall ahead of 2028 Games

The Olympic flag is back home in Los Angeles on display at City Hall and for the first time, it's joined by the Paralympic flag as the countdown is on for the 2028 games.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Olympic flag is back in Los Angeles on display at City Hall, joined by the Paralympic flag as the countdown is on for the 2028 games.

"We don't do Olympics here in L.A.. We are Olympics here in L.A.," said Olympic gold medalist Cheryl Miller.

Athletes, elected officials, and the 2028 host committee gathered at city hall Thursday to mark this milestone and lay out their vision for the games, a games for all.

"The games mean an opportunity to create jobs, support businesses and uplift local communities. An opportunity for us to come together united by sport and united in pride for our neighborhoods in which the eyes of the world will be drawn," said Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.

"We are a city where dreams become true. Where people come to create their futures. 2028 gives us the opportunity to show the world that this city is still the city to watch. The city to visit. The city to move to. The city that takes on challenges and succeeds. The city that welcomes all," said LA City Council President Paul Krekorian.

Those involved in putting on the games just returned from the Paris Olympic and Paralympic games where they studied how the city pulled off a successful event that will leave a lasting legacy for decades to come.

"What we saw in Paris is something we want to emulate. It wasn't just people inside the arenas who experienced the games, we saw people all over the city be impacted and participate in the Olympic experience," said Mayor Bass.

The city of Los Angeles is already benefiting from the 2028 games thanks to a 160 million dollar donation from the host committee LA 2028 to the Los Angeles department of parks and recreation making youth sports more accessible and affordable for all Angelenos.

The Olympic and Paralympic flags will be on display in LA city hall for the next four years for all the public to see. Then during the 2028 closing ceremony, they will be passed to the next host city of the summer Olympics. Brisbane, Australia.