SoCal couple recalls attempted hijacking of flight: 'I actually thought we were going to die'

ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- An Ontario couple is describing the terrifying moments a passenger on a flight they were on tried to hijack the plane and divert it to the United States.

The couple, who wishes to remain anonymous due to safety concerns, was on a Volaris flight from El Bajio airport in Leon, Mexico headed to Tijuana on Sunday.

About an hour into the flight, another passenger began yelling and held a pen to a flight attendant's neck.

"I just started praying... I was so scared. I actually thought we were going to die," the woman told Eyewitness News.

According to Mexico's Department of Security, the man said a close relative of his had been kidnapped and shortly before takeoff he received a death threat if he traveled to Tijuana.

The woman said most people were sleeping on the early morning flight when all of a sudden they heard: "We hear 'open your eyes, open your eyes... They're gonna kill us'."

The flight crew eventually gained control of the man, identified as a 31-year-old Mexican national named Mario, and sat him in front of the plane. His wife and children were also on the flight.

The plane landed in Guadalajara about 30 minutes later, and that's when the man sprang for the open door, trying to take another flight attendant with him.

That's when the Ontario man stepped in to keep him from escaping.

"I was scared," his wife said. "What if he pushes him out, stabs him? I don't know. I didn't know what he had."

Her husband said he did it to protect his family, including his young son who was also on the plane.

The man was eventually arrested by Mexican authorities.

The rest of the passengers were eventually taken to Tijuana on another plane and said they didn't not hear from the airline other than a statement that said, in part: "All passengers, crew and aircraft are safe. Volaris regrets this inconvenience the situation has caused."