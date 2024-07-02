Ontario offering $1 monthly rent to select businesses to fill empty stores downtown

ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- The city of Ontario is turning its attention toward revitalizing its historic downtown area along the Euclid Avenue corridor.

Part of the program includes leasing space for start-up businesses for $1 per month.

"We never would have been able to take a chance on a business like this if we didn't have this opportunity from the city," said Eva Grello-Nakas, co-owner of The Craft Collection, about the city's Retail Pop-up Program.

The program offers six-month leases to businesses that are approved. The city owns several buildings downtown, three of which are available for use under the program.

"Nobody likes to see vacant buildings," said City of Ontario Spokesperson Dan Bell. "So our vision was, 'Why not activate them?' Yes, $1 per month is low for us, but [ those locations ] were just going to sit there vacant until we get a permanent home for a business in that spot."

The application period for the next round of businesses is now closed, with more than 200 prospective businesses applying for eligibility.