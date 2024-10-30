Ontario's new $100 million sports complex will be home to Dodgers minor league team

The city of Ontario broke ground on what will become the newest premier sports and recreational destination in the Inland Empire.

ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- On Monday, the city of Ontario broke ground on what will become the newest premier sports and recreational destination in the Inland Empire.

"It isn't a field of dreams its a field where dreams came true because," said Mayor Paul Leon.

The 190-acre Ontario Sports Empire Complex which will include top tier athletic facilities, multiple fields for youth sport and a professional baseball stadium.

"We manage complexes from New York to California and what you are looking at with this site plan in this market with this type of design, there is nothing like it in the country. This will be a national destination," said Jason Clement, CEO with the Sports Facilities Companies during the ground breaking ceremony.

The city of Ontario signed a ceremonial lease agreement with the Dodgers single-A team which will begin playing at the $100 million stadium beginning in 2026.

"We're really excited to partner with everybody, to see the next generation of Dodgers take their first steps in their professional career right here in the city of Ontario," said Matt McGrath, director of player development with the Dodgers.

Ron Cey, who played for the Dodgers and was named World Series Co-MVP in 1981, spoke to the importance of the minor league in developing young player's skills.

"The minor league system is incredibly important to the honing of the skills to young players," said Cey. "It gives them an opportunity to play against higher competition as you move up the ladder."

The Dodgers' Single-A team currently plays in Rancho Cucamonga as the Quakes, but next year their contract with the city will expire. The minor league team will then move to Ontario.

"We are launching name the team campaign, so this is your chance to help us name this team for 2026," said Brent Miles, president of Ontario Professional Baseball. "Hit us with some creative and fun team names and may be you can be the person who names the team."

Once fully operational, the Ontario Sports Empire is projected to bring in 1.2 million visitors each year, generate $70 million in annual economic impact and support nearly 700 jobs. It is set to open in fall 2026.

To learn more about the project, or for a chance to name the team, visit ontarioprofessionalbaseball.com.