Opening statements begin in trial of South Pasadena father accused of killing newborn son

Monday marked the start of opening statements in the murder trial of Christopher Richmond, who's accused of killing his newborn son, Cash.

SOUTH PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Cash Richmond was only 7 weeks old when prosecutors say his father's actions caused him to be airlifted to UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital where he later died.

That was 137 days after the newborn was first hospitalized.

Since then, an autopsy revealed the boy died of "multiple blunt traumatic injuries" and his death was ruled a homicide. Monday marked the start of opening statements in the murder trial of Cash's father, Christopher Richmond.

"When he had just opened up his eyes to this world, Cash began to be abused," said prosecutor Brian Rosenberg. "It started with the breaking of his ribs. It escalated when Cash was six weeks old to the breaking of his neck."

Rosenberg said in September 2022, Cash suffered the "rapid removal of oxygen from his body."

"Suffocation ... he was suffocated," said Rosenberg.

The prosecution said Cash was in the backhouse of a South Pasadena property with his father while his mother, Candice Blauuw, was at work. That's when the father called Blauuw for help.

"He says, 'Cash was choking on some milk and he's not breathing,'" said Rosenberg. "Candice responds, like any reasonable person, 'Have you called 911? Are the paramedics on the way?' ... No, I called you first.'"

"He calls Candice and then calls 911, so the conclusion is: I want the soonest possible treatment for my kid, and I know Candice, with the only car that we have, will be home in a minute or two," said defense attorney Michael Hawkins.

Cash died at the hospital when he was just six months old.

"The prosecution has provided this recitation of what they think the evidence will show about this violent, aggressive, monster that intentionally killed a [ 6-month-old ] and there's not going to be a single bit of evidence to corroborate any of that," said Hawkins.

Christopher Richmond was first charged with felony child abuse before being charged with murder after Cash's death. His trial is expected to conclude on October 4.